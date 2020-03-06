Phyllis F. Brook

1931 - 2020

Phyllis F. Brook, 88, of Burlington, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Geneva Lake Manor.

Born in Lyons, Wisconsin on May 9, 1931, she was the daughter of Leonard and Lauretta (nee Dreesman) Heck. Her early life was spent in Lyons, where she graduated from St. Joseph's Grade School and St. Mary's High School. On November 28, 1959 at St. Joseph's Church in Lyons, she was united in marriage to Charles Brook. Since marriage, Burlington has been their home. Charles preceded her in death on December 30, 2016.

After marriage, Phyllis worked as a bookkeeper for Dardis Lumber. She became a homemaker after having children but went back to work part time at Trostels in Lake Geneva after her children were grown. Phyllis was a member of St. Charles Catholic Church and enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers and tending to her flower gardens. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids.

Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Elaine (Tony) Vos; son-in-law, Ernest Grulich Jr.; grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Schuster, Lindsay (Chad) Held, Justin (Keena) Vos, Ryan (Brittany) Vos and Matthew (Jillian) Grulich; and great-grandchildren, Finley and Caroline Held, Cole and Madelyn Schuster, Brooke, Lainey and Emma Vos and Jamson Grulich. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, husband and daughter, Carol Grulich.

The family would like to thank Randall Schmidt and the staff at Geneva Lake Manor, along with the staff of Aurora at Home Hospice for their care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family would be appreciated, so that they may make a charitable donation in Phyllis' name.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Phyllis will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at CHURCH on Saturday, March 7th from 10AM until 10:45AM. Phyllis will be laid to rest at St. Charles Cemetery immediately following Mass.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434

www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com