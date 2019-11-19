Phyllis Marie Lehman

October 18, 1924 - November 17, 2019

Phyllis Marie Lehman died Sunday November 17th after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage at home six days earlier. She was in hospice care of Ascension All Saints with her family and a talented nursing staff at her bedside when she passed.

Phyllis was born on 18 October 1924 in Virgil, Illinois where her father was the town blacksmith. She had just celebrated her 95th birthday a few weeks before her death. The youngest of three siblings born to Alma (nee Netzbandt) and Frank Reiche, Phyllis came to Racine with her family in 1929 when Frank was looking for work.

She attended Knapp Elementary and Mitchell Junior High and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1942. During the war she worked as a secretary and married Warren Lehman when he came home from military service. As a young bride she lived in Woodruff, WI and by the time the couple returned to Racine in 1950 they had a son, John, and a daughter, Linda. Shortly after their return to Racine a second son, Mark, was born. She was, through all her many years, a very devoted and caring wife and mother.

Phyllis devoted most of her years to homemaking but after her children were grown she earned a real estate broker license and partnered with Warren in his businesses. Together, for many years, they ran Lehman's Resort on Big Arbor Vitae Lake in Vilas County.

Phyllis is survived by her children: John (Cathie) Lehman, Linda (Ron) Mau and Mark (Gail) Lehman and 9 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Warren, her parents, her sister Shirley (James) LaBlanc, her brother Sherwin "Bud" (Joyce) Reiche and all of her Lehman-side in-laws and her cousins. During her life she also suffered the loss of her son-in-law, John Stege, Sr. and infant great grandchildren Jordan Stege and Elise Poplawski. Her death marks for her family the full passing of "the greatest generation."

Her funeral service will occur at the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Road on Wednesday, November 20th. Friends may visit at 10 A.M. The service, with Rev. Mark Doidge officiating, will begin at 11. A luncheon reception will follow. Memorials for Phyllis are suggested to the or to Holy Communion Food Pantry, 2000 West 6th Street, Racine, WI 53405.

