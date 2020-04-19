Phyllis S. Jensen (Nee Floody)

August 3, 1927 – April 11, 2020

Phyllis Suzanne Jensen was born August 3, 1927 in Rockford, IL to Martin and Dorothy Floody. She graduated from East Rockford High School in 1945. She attended Ripon College, where she met Oscar "Ozzie" Jensen on January 6, 1946. They were married in Rockford, IL at Bethesda Covenant Church on August 23, 1947.

After caring for her family for many years, Phyllis began working as a teacher's aide at Mitchell Elementary. She remained good friends with her teachers over many years. Phyllis always said, "I started kindergarten when Jim started college."

Phyllis was an avid golfer for 68 years, belonging to both Ives Grove and Johnson's Park Women's Golf Leagues. She served as president for many years. She and Ozzie also belonged to a Friday night couples league and maintained, "A golfing friend is a forever friend." They passed their love of golf on to many family members and Phyllis was especially proud that her only granddaughter, Kalynn, is a teaching pro at Pine Grove Country Club in Iron Mountain, MI.

Phyllis loved knitting and was known for her "Grandma Hats," mittens, and sweaters. Visitors never left without a personalized cross-stitch dish towel or hand knit dish rags. For many years, she was a passionate gardner, a jigsaw puzzle enthusiast, and dedicated reader. Phyllis never forgot to send a card for a birthday, anniversary, graduation, or for no occasion at all. Her family learned early on the art of writing thank you letters. She and Ozzie enjoyed camping, particularly, Crystal Lake. Spritz cookies were a staple at Christmas.

Phyllis is survived by three children: Jim (Nancy) of Hazelhurst, WI, Nancy (Dean) Kruger of Suamico, WI, and Jeff of Franklin, WI; daughter-in-law, Ann Jensen; six grandchildren: Ben (Beth) Kruger of Victoria, MN, Brian (Becky) Kruger of Marshfield, WI, Garrett (Laura) Jensen of Detroit Lakes, MN, Kalynn (Tom) Dolby of Iron Mountain, MI, Tim Jensen of Greendale, WI, and Dan Jensen of Minneapolis, MN; seven greatgrandchildren: Isaac and Eli Kruger, Morgan, Clara, and Cole Kruger, Signey and Enoch Jensen. She was preceded in death by her mother and father: loving husband, Ozzie; and sisters: Marjorie Nordell and Carol Carlson.

Phyllis will be laid to rest next to Ozzie at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held at a later date. Please look for a revised obituary notice when it is safe and appropriate for family gatherings considering the current pandemic.

Memorials in honor of Phyllis may be sent to the Salvation Army of Racine, 1901 Washington Avenue, Racine, WI 53403 or to a . Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

Many thanks to Dr. Howard Short, Dr. Steve Johnson and the staff of Horizon Hospice and Lawlis Family Hospice in Mequon. Special thanks to friends: Chris, Stephanie and Gretchen for their valuable support in helping to care for Phyllis.

