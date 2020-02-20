Piroska "Petie" Paal

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Piroska "Petie" Paal.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
15th and Grove Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
15th and Grove Ave
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Piroska "Petie" Paal

RACINE - Piroska "Petie" Paal, 93, passed away at the Ridgewood Care Center on Monday, February 17, 2020, with her family at her side. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Edward Catholic Church, 15th and Grove Ave. on Saturday, February 21st at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Visitation will be in the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Private burial will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery Highway 32. In lieu of flowers memorials can be directed to St. Edward Catholic Church.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMTAORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.