Precieuse Marie Hands(Nee: Gauda)

February 27, 1931 - March 10, 2020

RACINE - Precieuse Marie Hands , age 89, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in Racine, WI. She was born on February 27, 1931 in St. Jean du Sud, Haiti, West Indies to Pierre Morisier Goda and Marie Veronique Sylvia Poteau.

Precieuse came to the United States in 1952 at the age of 21 immigrating to St. Louis, MO. When she immigrated her brother Martineau had her change her last name to Gauda. She married Richard Coolidge Hands on June 11, 1955 in St. Louis, MO. Precieuse became a United States Citizen in October 1955. She received her high school diploma from the American School in Chicago, IL on January 21, 1965.

Precieuse was a servant of others, volunteering, helping and giving. She was a longtime member of St. Richard Catholic Church. An excellent cook, Precieuse also enjoyed church, crossword puzzles, reading, music, playing the slots at the casino, lottery scratch offs, bingo, flower gardening, and watching the Wheel of Fortune.

She will be dearly missed by her five children, Richard Andre (Ruth) Hands, Denise Marie (Greg) Johnson, Eric David Hands, Mark John Hands, Colette Anne (Kurt) Hands; her five grandchildren, Brittany, Richard (Kelli), Gregory, Kathryn, Danielle; and one great-grandchild, Stephen; her siblings, Creda Goda, Felicie (Bolivard) Goda, and Sister Bernadette Goda; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Pierre and Marie; her siblings, Albert, Martineau, Precois, Alfonce, Francois, Jeneau, Emmanuel, and her husband, Richard Coolidge Hands.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, March 20, 2020, 11:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Rev. Antony Thomas officiating. Interment will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the church from 10:00 am until time of Mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, any donations received will be given to Christ the King Secretarial School, Port au Prince, Haiti.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to Precieuse's caregivers at Home Harbor, Hospice Alliance, Dr. Johnson, Dr. Mulhotra, and family friends, Roger Mertens, Sharon and Rico Perkins and the 16th Street neighbors for their loving and compassionate care.

