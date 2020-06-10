Purvis C. Darracott
1954 - 2020
Purvis C. Darracott

February 23, 1954 - June 3, 2020

RAYMOND – Purvis C. Darracott, 66, passed away at home on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.

Purvis was born in Kenosha on February 23, 1954 to the late Carmon and Elouise (nee, Lucious) Darracott. He retired from Abbott Laboratories. Purvis was an outdoorsman and loved fishing.

Survivors include his sons, Christopher (Melanie Beck) Darracott and Adam Darracott; and his brothers and sister, Carmon (Patricia) Darracott, David (Patsy) Darracott, Ernest (Rachel) Darracott, Rebecca Darracott and Johnnie (Angie) Darracott. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In keeping with Purvis' wishes, cremation has taken place.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

