Quinley Tate Peebles
1927 - 2020
Quinley Tate Peebles

April 7, 1927 – September 17, 2020

RACINE – Quinley Tate Peebles, age 93, passed away on September 17, 2020. A Celebration of His Life will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:00am in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the chapel 10:00 – 11:00am. Interment will take place in Greed Ridge Cemetery in Kenosha, WI.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
