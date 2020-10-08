1/
Rajna Sekuloski
1941 - 2020
Rajna Sekuloski

July 10, 1941 - September 24, 2020

RACINE- Rajna Sekuloski 79, passed away at Vista East in Waukegan on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Rajna was born in Macedonia Greece on July 10, 1941. She immigrated to Indiana and then to Racine. She married Dragan Sekuloski. Rajna owned and operated Balkan Restaurant since 1979. She enjoyed traveling and her Sunday drives with her husband. Rajna also liked to sew and crochet.

She is survived by her husband Dragan Sekuloski, son and daughter in law Robert (Jennifer) Sekuloksi, grandchildren, Katie, Bianca, Robert, Jr., and Isabella Sekuloski and brother Gus Tanchevski. Rajna is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Nick Tanchevski.

Funeral services for Rajna will be held at St. George Serbian Orthodox Church, 6108 Braun Road, on Saturday, October 10 at 12:30 p.m. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
12:00 - 12:30 PM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
OCT
10
Funeral service
12:30 PM
St. George Serbian Orthodox Church
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000
