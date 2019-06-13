Ralph G. "Bud" Mandernack

SOMERS - Ralph G. Mandernack, 87, passed away in Froedtert Medical Center, in Milwaukee, on June 12, 2019, following a fall at home.

His funeral service will be held in the Somers Community Church of Christ, 9918 12th St., Somers, on Monday, June 17th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Kathleen Gloff officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday, from 5:00 p.m., until 7:00 p.m., and in the church on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. The family has suggested in lieu of flowers, memorials be directed to the Church.

