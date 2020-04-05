Ralph Henke

Ralph Henke recently passed away at Tellico Village in Loudon, TN on March 4, 2020 with his family at his side following a nine-month battle with acute leukemia.

Born in Racine, WI, Ralph graduated from Park High School, the class of 1959, and UW Whitewater. Ralph served his country with the Wisconsin National Guard.

He was employed as Director of Purchasing for Wilson Sporting Goods and later at Champion/Sara Lee.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Jackie, daughter, Karen Grasso (Quentin), son Craig

(Tracey) Henke, Mt Pleasant, SC, step-daughter, Julie Albert of Knoxville, TN, and step-son Jamie Albert (Bridget) of Shorewood, IL; grandchildren Chase, Reilly, and Jordon Grasso, Paige Albert, Morgan Banks, Brent Dills (Shelly), Brett Dills (Kayla), and special great-grandson, Liam Banks, In addition, Ralph is survived by sisters Cheryl King and Doris LaBrasca of Racine, Wi as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gerald Henke. Funeral services were held at First Baptist Church in Loudon, TN. Click Funeral Home and Cremations of Tellico Village were in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com