Ralph Totsky (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Totsky.
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Agrace Chapel
5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy
Madison, WI
View Map
Send Flowers
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ralph Totsky

July 8, 1940 - April 12, 2019

DEERFIELD - Ralph Totsky passed away on April 12, 2019.

He is survived by Rena, his wife of 60 years; his four children, Robin (John), Kari (Don), Vicki (Alexander), Scot (Liz); grandchildren, Chris (Danielle), Nick (Jamie), Alison (Tim), Scot (Sheryl), Ben (Megan), Rebecka (Young), Amy, Andy (Tina); great grandchildren, Amber, Austyn, Hannah, Riley, Luke, Lincoln, Harrison, Corrine, Jocelyn, Annie, Emma, Hailey, Buddy, Nana, OBG, Ashley, George, Eddie, Gianna; and great great grandson, Isaac; his brother, sister, nieces, nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on May 4, 2019, at Agrace Chapel 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Madison, WI 53711. Reception to follow. Flowers and donations may be sent to 4592 Vilas Rd., Madison, WI 53718.
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.