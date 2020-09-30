Ramiro Santiago Ortiz Jr.

April 13, 1959 – September 28, 2020

RACINE - Ramiro S. Ortiz Jr., 61, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on September 28, 2020.

A celebration of Ramiro's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 5:30 PM until a 7:00 PM Vigil service. A burial with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project or to Disabled Veterans of America.

