Ramiro Santiago Ortiz Jr.
1959 - 2020
Ramiro Santiago Ortiz Jr.

April 13, 1959 – September 28, 2020

RACINE - Ramiro S. Ortiz Jr., 61, passed away at Froedtert Hospital on September 28, 2020.

A celebration of Ramiro's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 beginning with a visitation at 5:30 PM until a 7:00 PM Vigil service. A burial with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project or to Disabled Veterans of America.

Please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com to view the full obituary and share online condolences.



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
05:30 - 07:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
OCT
3
Vigil
07:00 PM
Wilson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home
1212 Lathrop Avenue
Racine, WI 53405
(262) 634-3361
