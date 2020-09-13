1/1
Ramona Julia Schneider
1932 - 2020
Ramona Julia Schneider passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Olive Branch Health and Rehab Center in Pensacola, FL. Those that knew her knew that she was an Angel on Earth. Ramona, born 6/30/32 in Racine, Wisconsin, daughter of the late Milton & Veronica Lemke, she leaves behind her husband Marvin, & her 3 children: Tim (Kristen), Katherine (Mike), and Terry (June); 4 grandchildren; & 6 great-grandchildren. For future Memorial plans visit https://www.roselawn-fh.com/obituary/Ramona-Schneider

Ramona was survived by her sister & brothers: Carrol, Jim, Jerome, & Allan, who affectionately referred to her as "Sister". She will also be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by her brothers Milton Jr and Bobby and Sister-in-laws Jean & Vera. Ramona worked selflessly as a Nurse for 50 years & was always charitable with her time to those that needed her help. Her passions were sewing and helping others. One of the greatest joys in later years was her legendary Tea Parties. She LOVED a good Tea party & enjoyed hosting them as often as possible. Our Loss is Heaven's Gain. Ramona will be greatly missed as a Mother, Sister, Wife, and friend.



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
