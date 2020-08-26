1/1
Randall J. Kressig
1956 - 2020
Randall J. Kressig

February 22, 1956 - August 21, 2020

RACINE- Randall J. Kressig, 64, passed away at Froedtert South on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Randy was born in Racine on February 22, 1956 to William and Dolores (nee: Kaplan) Kressig. He married Paula Beasley on November 29, 1997. Randy previously owned Water's Edge Bar and Grill, Shuffle Bear Inn and most recently Randy and Paula's Suds and Grub. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan and loved traveling to Mexico.

He is survived by his wife Paula, sons Randy Paul Kressig and Robb (Katherine) Beasley, grandson Colin Beasley and brother William (Mary Ann) Kressig. Randy is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law Ronald and Bernadine Beasley and brothers Jon and Wayne Kressig.

A visitation for Randy will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. A Private interment will take place. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home website for those who are unable to attend.

Randy's family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Gregory Culen and the entire ICU staff at Froedtert south for the compassionate care given to Randy during this difficult time.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
29
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
AUG
29
Service
12:30 PM
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
