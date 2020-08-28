1/1
Randall J. Kressig
February 22, 1956 - August 21, 2020
RACINE- Randall J. Kressig, 64, passed away at Froedtert South on Friday, August 21, 2020.
A visitation for Randy will be held at the funeral home on Friday evening from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 11:00 until the time of services at 12:30 p.m. A Private interment will take place. The funeral service will be live streamed on the funeral home website for those who are unable to attend.
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI 53402
(262) 639-8000