Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randell Jacob Hempel. View Sign

RACINE - After a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, Randell Jacob Hempel, age 65, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in Racine, December 16, 1953, son of the late Jacob and Beverly (Nee: Wright) Hempel. He proudly served in the United States Army. Randell was employed by J.I. Case Company for many years. On April 15, 2016 he was united in marriage to Samantha M. Nejedly/Baker. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Samantha; daughters, Jamie Jenkins, Shannan Hempel (fiancé, Luis Pineda); stepchildren, Melissa (Pepin) Lachance, Cody Baker; seven grandchildren, Brittani DeVaughn, Jayden Jenkins, Jamal Jenkins, Malik Jenkins, Amiyah Jenkins, Khloe Jenkins, Layne LaChance; one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Towner; brother, Timothy (Joyce) Hempel; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Paul (Margaret) Nejedly; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Sue) Valko, Jeff (Maribeth) Nejedly, Dawn (Ron Funk) Nejedly; his furry companions, Jack, Jylle and Sheenah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Valko. Private services with interment and Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to



RACINE - After a long and courageous battle with kidney disease, Randell Jacob Hempel, age 65, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Froedtert Memorial Hospital, Wauwatosa. He was born in Racine, December 16, 1953, son of the late Jacob and Beverly (Nee: Wright) Hempel. He proudly served in the United States Army. Randell was employed by J.I. Case Company for many years. On April 15, 2016 he was united in marriage to Samantha M. Nejedly/Baker. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Samantha; daughters, Jamie Jenkins, Shannan Hempel (fiancé, Luis Pineda); stepchildren, Melissa (Pepin) Lachance, Cody Baker; seven grandchildren, Brittani DeVaughn, Jayden Jenkins, Jamal Jenkins, Malik Jenkins, Amiyah Jenkins, Khloe Jenkins, Layne LaChance; one great-granddaughter, Kaylee Towner; brother, Timothy (Joyce) Hempel; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Paul (Margaret) Nejedly; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, John (Sue) Valko, Jeff (Maribeth) Nejedly, Dawn (Ron Funk) Nejedly; his furry companions, Jack, Jylle and Sheenah; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Cindy Valko. Private services with interment and Full Military Honors will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Town of Dover. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262)634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredithfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

803 Main Street

Racine , WI 53403

(262) 634-7888 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Racine Journal Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close