Randy A. Peterson

December 21, 1959 - November 23, 2019

RACINE – Randy Peterson, 59, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019.

Randy was born in Racine on December 21, 1959 to Harold and Laura Peterson. Randy loved softball, fishing, bowling, and hunting. He enjoyed working with his hands and helping others. Most of all, Randy loved spending time with family and his grandchildren.

Survivors include his former wife, Tracy Peterson; his children, Shane Peterson, Shannon Peterson and Kevin Peterson; his sisters, Christine Peterson and Paula (Kelly) Damaschke; and his grandchildren, Aryanna McKendall, Hannah Trimberger, Nolan Peterson, Jayde Peterson, Jaxyn Peterson and Madyson Peterson. Randy is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service for Randy will be held at Community Christian Church on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com