Randy M. Potter

January 24, 1962 – April 21, 2019

RACINE – Randy Michael Potter, age 57, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Randy was born in Racine on January 24, 1962 to Darlene (nee: Kitelinger) Potter and the late Roger Potter. In addition to his wife, son, daughter, and mother, Randy is survived by his brothers and sisters, Brad, Todd, Rusty, Jerry, Christie, and Becky, as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family will be at St. Sebastian Church (3126 – 95th Street in Sturtevant) on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. A prayer service will follow at 6:00 pm, with longtime friend, Deacon Eric Sewell, officiating.

