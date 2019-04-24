Randy M. Potter (1962 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy M. Potter.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
St. Sebastian Church
3126 – 95th Street
Sturtevant, WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM
Obituary
Send Flowers

Randy M. Potter

January 24, 1962 – April 21, 2019

RACINE – Randy Michael Potter, age 57, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Randy was born in Racine on January 24, 1962 to Darlene (nee: Kitelinger) Potter and the late Roger Potter. In addition to his wife, son, daughter, and mother, Randy is survived by his brothers and sisters, Brad, Todd, Rusty, Jerry, Christie, and Becky, as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation with the family will be at St. Sebastian Church (3126 – 95th Street in Sturtevant) on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. A prayer service will follow at 6:00 pm, with longtime friend, Deacon Eric Sewell, officiating.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.