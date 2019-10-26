Raymond A. Arnold

June 2, 1934 - October 22, 2019

Raymond A. Arnold 85 of Burlington, WI passed away at his home on October 22nd, 2019. He was born in Burlington on June 2, 1934; son of the late Ervin and Theresa (nee Volkering) Arnold. Raymond served his country in the U.S Army from 1955 thru 1957 and was stationed in Korea. On June 20th, 1964 at Cross Lutheran Church, Raymond was united in marriage to Janette R. Johnson. He worked for Scherrer Construction Company for over 35 years; until his retirement in 1997. Raymond enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, and having coffee with his friends. Raymond was also a long-time member on St. Mary's Catholic Church.

Raymond will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Janette; his sons Alan and Thomas; his granddaughters Amanda and Abbey (Dakota Kuse); and his great grandson Louie Kuse. He is further survived by his sister Helen Stiehr, his sisters-in-law Betty Arnold, Marilynn Arnold, Pat (Merl) Abler, Geri (Dave) Willis; and many special nieces and nephews.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, his son Keith; and his brothers Jack, James, and Richard.

A special thank you to Aurora @ Home Hospice staff, Shelly and Sandy, for their compassion and care.

A celebration of Raymond's Life will take place on Wednesday October 30th, 2019 at Integrity Celebration Center. Visitation will be from 4:30pm to 6:15pm, followed by a 6:30pm memorial service, officiated by Father Sergio of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Raymond will be laid to rest on Thursday October 31st at the Southern WI Veteran Memorial Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to be made to The Burlington Volunteer Fire Department.

