Raymond C. Svendsen

February 11, 1924 - March 28, 2019

RACINE - Raymond (Ray) C. Svendsen, 95, passed away peacefully at Lakeshore at Siena, on Thursday, March 28, 2019.

Ray was born in Superior, NE on February 11, 1924, the son of Marius and Marie (nee: Gregersen) Svendsen.

Ray served his country in the U.S. Army. On May 28, 1949, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Racine, he was united in marriage to Margaret Ann Dorey, who preceded him in death on February 1, 2014. Ray, along with two of his brothers, owned and operated Svendsen Brothers Construction for 38 years. Ray was a member of Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, the Ives Grove Senior Golf League, and a longtime and faithful member of the Kiwanis Club of West Racine. He enjoyed woodworking and bowling. Ray and Margaret enjoyed square dancing and were members of the Ridge Runners Square Dance Club and also enjoyed camping with their family and friends from church.

Ray and Margaret raised four sons and enjoyed spending time with their family. They welcomed two foreign exchange students to the family; Mariano V?squez, from Santiago, Chile, and Gianni Fumagali, from Milan Italy. Mariano, and his wife, Margarita and their children, remain close members of the family to this day.

Surviving are his sons, Burton (Nancy) Svendsen, Jerry (Gail) Svendsen, Dale (Leslie) Svendsen, Mark (Lynn) Svendsen; six grandchildren, Mark, Joseph (Jillian), David, Emily (Joe) Matson, Matthew (Amanda), and Lydia (Joshua) Svenulski; three great-grandchildren, Colton Matson and Ava Svendsen, and Henry Svendsen; two brothers, Alvin Svendsen, and Vernon (Willine) Svendsen; and sisters-in-law, Florence Svendsen, and Marion Svendsen. His nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends also survive him.

In addition to his parents and wife, Margaret, Raymond was preceded in death by his brothers, Marius, Ruben and Einer; his sisters Anina Jacobson and Edith Juul; sisters-in-law Evelyn and Janet; brothers-in-law Lawrence Jacobson and Harold Juul.

A Memorial Service will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St., on Friday, May 10th, at 11:30 am, with Pastor Karen Pahl officiating. Visitation will be held in the Church on May 10th from 10:30 am until the time of the service. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. Burial was held in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to Lutheran Church of the Resurrection or the Kiwanis Club of West Racine Scholarship Fund.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com