Raymond E. Stevens
MOUNT PLEASANT – Raymond E. Stevens, 92, passed away at Hospice Alliance – Hospice House on Monday, April 8, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, April 13, 2019 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering his life will be held at 12:00 p.m. His interment with military honors will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to one's favorite charity. Please see Friday's paper for a complete obituary. You may also check the funeral home's website for more information.
