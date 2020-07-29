1/2
Raymond G. Feest CPA
1935 - 2020
Raymond G. Feest, CPA

August 27, 1935 – July 25, 2020

RACINE – Raymond George Feest, age 84, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully in his recliner at home, on Saturday, July 25, 2020.

A lifetime resident, Ray was born in Racine on August 27, 1935 to the late Oswald and Mary (nee: Henkes) Feest. His father died when Ray was 2 years old…and Mom died when Ray was only 14. His older brother, Charles, took over in raising their family. Ray graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1953. Shortly after, on July 17, 1954 in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ray was united in marriage with his childhood sweetheart, Janet Mary (nee: Ahnen). Following, Ray went on to earn his accounting degree from Dominican College, Masters from Marquette University & tax law studies from Northern Illinois University. Ray served our community for over 56 years as a well-respected CPA, establishing many lifetime friendships with clients. In addition to operating his accounting firm, Ray taught accounting at Dominican College, UW-Parkside & UW-Whitewater.

Ray was a loving husband to Janet, Father to his 7 children; Grandfather to 22 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Please visit funeral home website for complete obituary including visitation & service dates and times.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
