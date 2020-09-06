Raymond H. McKee

September 8, 1954 - August 27, 2020

KENOSHA - Raymond Howard McKee, age 65, passed away Thursday August 27 at Hospice House, Pleasant Prairie after an extended illness. Ray was born in Milwaukee on September 8, 1954, son of the late Howard and Shirley (nee: Syverud) McKee.

Ray attended Brookfield Central High School and was a proud graduate of UW Platteville earning a degree in Criminal Justice. While at UWP he had the opportunity to spend his junior year in England which resulted in life-long friendships and a love of travel.

Upon graduation, Ray worked for the FBI as a fingerprint examiner. He then pursued a career as a police officer, working for the Town of Caledonia and eventually retiring from the Town of Bloomfield. Post-retirement he put his love of driving to good use, working as a veterinary medical courier until last fall.

He was united in marriage to the love of his life, Denise Roberts on October 6, 1984 at St. Louis Church in Caledonia, WI. Denise shared his fondness for travel and together they visited the Caribbean, Mexico, England, Scotland, Ireland and most recently, a European river cruise along the Danube.

Throughout their marriage, Denise and Ray were parents to several "fur babies", most recently adopting retired racing greyhounds. Ray was an ardent Packer fan, loved old movies and could not be topped when it came to movie trivia. His uncanny Jimmy Stewart impression will stay with us always.

Ray will be dearly missed by his wife Denise, sisters Sue (Ken) Schodron of West Bend, WI, Kay Stack of Sturgeon Bay, WI, brother-in-law Paul Roberts of Racine, WI, life-long friend Tom (Marlene) Sherwin of Galesville, WI. as well as aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends – a list of loving and supportive people in his life too long to print.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 3:30 p.m., officiated by Rev. Susan Bowen. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Kenosha Visiting Nurse Association or Greyhound Pets of America/Wisconsin have been suggested.

The family extends a special thank you to Dr. Stephen Feuerbach and his staff, Dr. Marc Kennedy and his staff as well as the staff at Kenosha Visiting Nurses, especially Danielle and Jillian, for all of their patient, loving and compassionate care. You are all truly angels on earth.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com