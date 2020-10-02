1/1
Raymond L. "Ray" Neal
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Raymond "Ray" L. Neal

6-20-1936 – 9-30-20

RACINE - Raymond "Ray" L. Neal, age 84, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Sullivan, MO, June 20, 1936, son of the late Roy and Alta (Nee: Clayton) Neal.

On April 3, 1969 he was united in marriage to Patricia J. Marvin. He was employed by Wisconsin Electric for many years. Ray enjoyed painting and artistry of the natural world. He also loved fishing and was an accomplished musician who excelled at guitar playing. More than anything Ray treasured time spent with his family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife of fifty-two years, Pat; his children, Roy (Robin) Neal, Jeff (Robin) Neal, Sue Neal, Randy (Liz) Marvin, Jeff (Micki) Marvin, Rick (Linda) Marvin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy Dean; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Dennis (Jeri) Brower, Dallas (JoAnne) Brower; nieces, nephews, special friends, Bill and Mike; other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Dail; and stepfather, Joe Karmalita.

Funeral services will be held Sunday, October 4, 2020, 4:00 pm at the funeral home. (The service will be live streamed at www.meredithfuneralhome.com, on the Raymond L. Neal page, service, time and press live stream). Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm. Interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. Masks are required and will be provided if needed.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
4
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved