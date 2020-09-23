Raymond L. Szymanski

May 3, 1928 – September 15, 2020

RACINE – Raymond Leo Szymanski, age 92, went to be with the Lord and passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 surrounded with the love of family.

Raymond was born in Racine on May 3, 1928 to the late Lucien and Marianne (nee: Witkowski) Szymanski. A graduate of Washington Park High School, he proudly served our country with the United States Navy in WWII. In Indiana, on June 1, 1953, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Doris Adele (nee: Craig). Ray's heart was broken when she passed away on June 29, 2016.

Ray & family were former members of First Baptist Church in Racine. With great integrity and profound Christian morals & values, Ray & Doris were truly giving people who were always doing things for others. They enjoyed photography, dancing, traveling – especially to Florida; attending their Grandchildren's games & events; and were extremely patriotic. A true sports fan, Ray was a great golfer, played baseball and was an extreme Packer fan. Above all, Ray & Doris were all about their family.

Surviving are his children, Capt. Michael Craig (Kathryn) Kimberlain, USAF Retired; Theresa "Terri" (Robert) Carls, Renee (Frank) Moran and Rev. David (Rev. Evelyn) Szymanski; grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Jennifer) Kimberlain, Jeffrey Kimberlain, Scott (Tanya) Kimberlain; Taylor (Amy) Carls, Heather (JB) Morales; Nathan (Paula) Czechowicz, Heidi (Todd) Fritz & Katie Czechowicz; Christopher (Kerri) Szymanski; Rebecca (Dustin) Siegrist; great-grandchildren, Dylan, Jenny, Trey, Trevor, Ethan, Lauren, Kayden, Kassity, Kamryn, Julia, Natalia, Kiana, Trinity, Katryna, Gavin, Christopher, Cyndi, Annica, Bella, Gavin, Murphy, Kayla, Mason, Kali, Kyler, Nolan and Graham; great-great-grandchildren, Damien, Jeremiah, Evan & Janie; sisters-in-law, Barbara Hill & Doris Szymanski; special niece, Brenda Hill; special neighbor (of whom was like a son), Johnny Kuehnl; special caregiver, Jimmy Schlaffer; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by all 7 of his brothers and sisters, Hank (Della) Szymanski, Eleanor (Ben) Wrzesinski, Lucille (James) McDonald, Delores (Elmer) Peterson, Joanne Szymanski, Richard Szymanski and Marie McLeod; Doris's parents, Gordon and Evelyn Martha (nee: Noell) Craig; brother-in-law, Woodie Hill; great-grandson, Calvin; and special neighbor (of whom was like a daughter), Debbie Ivanoski.

Funeral services will be held in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at 3:00 pm with Rev. David Szymanski officiating. Military honors & a memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 – 3:00 pm. Private interment will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Contributions to "Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin" have been suggested.

A heartfelt note of thanks to Dr. John Lopez, Nancy & Nancy; Dr. Richard Pierce-Ruhland, Karen & Megan; and to Ascension at Home Hospice for the compassionate care and support given in Ray's time of need. May God bless all of you!

