Raymond M. Hays

September 27, 1944 - July 30, 2019

A memorial prayer will be held following the 9:30am church service on Sunday, Sept 1, 2019 at Harbor Rock Tabernacle, 1015 4 Mile Rd., Racine, WI 53402.

Please see the funeral home website for his full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com