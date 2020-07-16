Raymond Mathews

January 27, 1945 - July 18, 2020

New Iberia, LA – A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Raymond Mathews, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Matthews, officiating.

Viewing will be held on Saturday at the Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.

He will await the resurrection in Sorrell Community Cemetery in Sorrell, LA.

Raymond Mathews was born January 27, 1945, in Sorrell, Louisiana. He was the fifth of six children born to Ulysess Frank Sr. and Ruby Mae Talmore Mathews.

He departed this life at home on June 30, 2020. Raymond is proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memory, beloved children, son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Jennifer) Mathews, San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, grandson, Austin, and granddaughter, Jordan, San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Frank (Jeroldine) Mathews, Jr., Jeanerette, Lousisana; Columbus (Brenda) Mathews Sr., Galveston, Texas; three sisters, Rosemary (Lionel) Notto, Inglewood, California; Lucille (Robert) Marks, Jeanerette, Louisiana; Carroll Mathews, Inglewood, California; aunts Annie Mae Barnes, Lake Charles, Lousiana and Evelyn Matthews, La Marque, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Raymond received his formal education through the St. Mary Parish School System in Louisiana, graduating from Willow Street High School in 1964. His educational journey continued at Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education with a minor in Business. He later relocated to Racine, Wisconsin, where he became an educator in the Racine Unified School District #1. He later became the Executive Director of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, Inc., Alderman of the Second Aldermanic District of Racine, President of Southside Revitalization, Partner of Howell, Mathews, & Oliver, Inc., Employment Coordinator at the Southeastern Wisconsin Private Industry Council, Inc. of Kenosha, Owner of Club New York, New York, and was an Restaurant & Lounge employee of Marriott Inc. for over 25 years.

