Raymond Mathews
1945 - 2020
Raymond Mathews

January 27, 1945 - July 18, 2020

New Iberia, LA – A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Raymond Mathews, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Matthews, officiating.

Viewing will be held on Saturday at the Funeral Home from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service.

He will await the resurrection in Sorrell Community Cemetery in Sorrell, LA.

Raymond Mathews was born January 27, 1945, in Sorrell, Louisiana. He was the fifth of six children born to Ulysess Frank Sr. and Ruby Mae Talmore Mathews.

He departed this life at home on June 30, 2020. Raymond is proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memory, beloved children, son and daughter-in-law, Jason (Jennifer) Mathews, San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, grandson, Austin, and granddaughter, Jordan, San Antonio, Texas; two brothers, Frank (Jeroldine) Mathews, Jr., Jeanerette, Lousisana; Columbus (Brenda) Mathews Sr., Galveston, Texas; three sisters, Rosemary (Lionel) Notto, Inglewood, California; Lucille (Robert) Marks, Jeanerette, Louisiana; Carroll Mathews, Inglewood, California; aunts Annie Mae Barnes, Lake Charles, Lousiana and Evelyn Matthews, La Marque, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Raymond received his formal education through the St. Mary Parish School System in Louisiana, graduating from Willow Street High School in 1964. His educational journey continued at Grambling State University in Grambling, Louisiana receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education with a minor in Business. He later relocated to Racine, Wisconsin, where he became an educator in the Racine Unified School District #1. He later became the Executive Director of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha, Inc., Alderman of the Second Aldermanic District of Racine, President of Southside Revitalization, Partner of Howell, Mathews, & Oliver, Inc., Employment Coordinator at the Southeastern Wisconsin Private Industry Council, Inc. of Kenosha, Owner of Club New York, New York, and was an Restaurant & Lounge employee of Marriott Inc. for over 25 years.

Arrangements were entrusted to Purath Strand Funeral Home in Racine, Wisconsin.

All resolutions and expressions of gratitude can be sent to Fletcher Funeral Home.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home (337-369-3341) 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Viewing
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Home of New Iberia - New Iberia
JUL
18
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral Home of New Iberia - New Iberia
Funeral services provided by
Fletcher Funeral Home of New Iberia - New Iberia
609 West Admiral Doyle Drive
New Iberia, LA 70560
337-369-3341
July 16, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Fletcher Funeral Homes
