Raymond R. Yocco

April 4, 1925 - June 16, 2019

RACINE - Raymond R. Yocco, 94, passed away at Hospice Alliance- Hospice House on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Ray was born in Racine on April 4, 1925 to Henry and Mary (nee: Parino) Yocco. He served in the US Army Air Corps during WWII. Ray married Janice Jacobsen on September 27, 1947. She preceded him in death on February 20, 2016. He worked as a concrete finisher for over 50 years still doing concrete work well into his 80s. Ray was a member of the Concrete Finishers Local Union. He enjoyed woodworking and furniture building. After his retirement Ray worked part time for SC Johnson. He dearly loved his family and greatly appreciated all of his friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his sons and daughters in law, Rich (Diane), Scott (Debby) and Jess (Mary) Yocco, 4 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Ray is further survived by other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his son David Yocco.

Ray, honest, hardworking and humble never seeking attention nor the limelight; never wanting to inconvenience anyone, has requested that no visitation or services be held. Inurnment will take place in Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Dr. Mark DeCheck and Hospice Alliance Staff for the loving and compassionate care given to Ray and his family.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com