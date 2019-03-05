Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raymond S. Theisen. View Sign

Raymond S. Theisen May 26, 1933 - March 1, 2019 Raymond S. Theisen, age 85, of Racine passed away on Friday, March 1, 2019 at The Woods of Caledonia Memory Care. Raymond was born on May 26, 1933 in Racine to Raymond J. and Stella Mary (Jacobsen) Theisen. He was educated in the schools of Racine and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School. Raymond married Donna Cappaso on May 24, 1975 in Racine and the couple later divorced. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955 where he served in California and Germany. He worked for many years at Western Publishing Company until his retirement in 1995. Raymond enjoyed fishing, traveling, hunting and camping. He was preceded in death by, his parents; his brother, Joseph and his sister, Mary Doebereiner. Raymond is survived by, his son, Craig Theisen of Racine; a daughter, Cari Theisen of Racine; a grandson, Rylen Theisen; two granddaughters, Hope Anderson and Vicki Ortiz; a great grandson, Nicholas Ortiz Jr. as well as other family and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church (3126 – 95th Street). A visitation with the family will be held at the church on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Mass. Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director 3016-75 th Street (262) 653-0667



