Reatha Mae Ramsey

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reatha Mae Ramsey.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Reatha Mae Ramsey

RACINE – Reatha Mae Ramsey, 79, passed away after attending church on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, September 7, 2019 for a visitation from 10-11 a.m. Her Homegoing celebration will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Elias Ramsey officiating. A private interment will take place at Graceland Cemetery. Please see the funeral home's website for more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.