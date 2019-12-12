Rebecca F. Unze

Guest Book
  • "Kathy, Mark, and family. Heaven has gained an angel with..."
    - Rudy and Debbie Coca
  • "My heart is so sad with the news of Rebecca. May God's..."
    - Anita Cordova
  • "Mark and Kathy and family. I am so saddened by the loss of..."
    - Mona Pirkl
  • "Mark, Kathy and family- We are heartbroken at the loss of..."
    - Valentina Jocius (Coca)
  • "There are no words that could express our family's deep..."
    - The Coletta Family
Service Information
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
53144
(262)-658-4101
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Piasecki Funeral Home
3720 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
7300 Block of 39th Avenue
Kenosha, WI
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Rebecca F. Unze

Rebecca F. Unze, age 17 of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Kathryn Unze; her brothers, Lucas and Jacob; maternal grandmother, Frances R. Quiroz; paternal grandparents, Robert and Eileen Unze; aunts and uncles, Daniel Quiroz, Paul Quiroz, Jr., Alice (Eddie) Guzman, David (Carolyn) Unze and Scott Unze along with many loving cousins.

Funeral Services honoring Rebecca's life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery Racine, WI. A visitation for Rebecca will be held on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Saturday newspaper edition.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue

Kenosha, Wisconsin 53144

262-658-4101

Online Condolences at www.KenoshaFuneralHome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Dec. 12, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.