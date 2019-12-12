Rebecca F. Unze

Rebecca F. Unze, age 17 of Winthrop Harbor, IL, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019.

She is survived by her parents, Mark and Kathryn Unze; her brothers, Lucas and Jacob; maternal grandmother, Frances R. Quiroz; paternal grandparents, Robert and Eileen Unze; aunts and uncles, Daniel Quiroz, Paul Quiroz, Jr., Alice (Eddie) Guzman, David (Carolyn) Unze and Scott Unze along with many loving cousins.

Funeral Services honoring Rebecca's life will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7300 Block of 39th Avenue, Kenosha. Relatives and friends are asked to meet at the church for the Mass. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery Racine, WI. A visitation for Rebecca will be held on Sunday, December 15th from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Piasecki Funeral Home.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Saturday newspaper edition.

