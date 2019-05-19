Rebecca "Becky" Lopez

RACINE - Rebecca Lopez, 53, passed away, unexpectedly, at her residence on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

Surviving are her children, Anisette Toni (Randy Lockhart) Marquez, and Michael Cain (Janessa) Marquez; 12 grandchildren; her mother, Janie Lopez; brother, Mario (Josephine) Lopez, Jr.; sister, Raquel (Nicholas) Sanchez III.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Lucy Catholic Church, 3101 Drexel Ave. on Tuesday, May 21st at 11:00 a.m., with Javier Guativa officiating. Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial can be directed to the family, who will establish a living memorial in her honor, at a later date.

