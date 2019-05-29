Regina A. Dlugi(Nee: Hulsey)

July 21, 1971 - May 25, 2019

RACINE - Regina A. Dlugi, age 47, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Racine, July 21, 1971, daughter of Hershel Hulsey and Barbara (Nee: Mulder) Caskey.

She was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1989." Regina was employed for the past twelve years at Goodwill as Supervisor of Quaility Control. Her pastimes included antiquing, crafts, decorating, and trips to Door County and up north. More than anything she cherished family time.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Courtney, Zachary; her granddaughters, Ava, Teagan, Aubrey; her mother, Barbara (Warren) Caskey; her fiancée, John Woefel and his family: son Ryan; grandsons, Jett and Talan, sisters, Kim and Nancy, brother, Billy; her brothers, Norman Hulsey, David Hulsey, Brian (Kim) Hulsey, Steven (Wendi) Hulsey; her sisters, Leanne (Tim) Ketelhohn; her stepsisters, Crystel (Wayne) Rabidieu, Renne (Bill) Wendt; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Hershel Hulsey; sister, Lynn Gratz; brother, Joseph Hulsey; and stepsister, Lisa Caskey.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 31, 2019, 11:00 am at the funeral home with Rev. John Fleming officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Friday at the funeral home from 9:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am.

A very special thank you to Dr. Ryan Engel and staff at the Cancer Center for their loving and compassionate care.

