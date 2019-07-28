Regina E. Nichols"Reggie"

July 17, 1931 – July 25, 2019

RACINE – Regina Ellen (nee: Ayres, Hedden) Nichols, age 88, affectionately known as "Reggie", passed away peacefully at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha on Thursday, July 25, 2019, surrounded with the love of family.

Regina was born in West Virginia on July 17, 1931 to the late Cecil and Alma (nee: Newman) Ayres. She was employed by Abbott Laboratories until her retirement. She was an avid artist that worked in a variety of mediums. She was a member of the Taylor Avenue Church of the Nazarene.

Surviving are her loving husband of 48 years, Nickey "Nick" R. Nichols; sons, Harvey (Barb) Hedden, Steve Hedden, Chris (Amy) Nichols & Nick E. Nichols; 6 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Reggie was preceded in death by her sister, Pearl (Tom) Duffy.

In accordance with Reggie's wishes, private services will be held.

