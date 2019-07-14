Reginald Blake Drain

RACINE - Reginald "Reggie" Blake Drain, 50, passed away on July 9, 2019.

Left to cherish Reggie's memory is his loving mother, Betty Dorian; and his sisters: Karen Kelley and Deborah Defatte.

Reggie is preceded in death by his father, Wylie Drain-Dorian; and his brother, Roderick Bonner.

A celebration of Reggie's life will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11 am. Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10 am until the time of service. Interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery. To share online condolences and to view Reggie's full obituary, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

