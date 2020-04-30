Renee K. Rondeau

November 19, 1960 - April 23, 2020

RACINE - Renee Kathy Rondeau was born on November 19, 1960, in Racine, Wisconsin, to M. W. Rondeau and Judith K. Rondeau (nee. Falk). She went to live with her Lord and Savior on April 23, 2020, in Franklin, Wisconsin. She lived in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, at the time of her death and suddenly passed after a short fight with cancer.

Renee was born and raised in Racine, Wisconsin, and graduated from Horlick Highschool class of 1977. She attended the University of Rochester (NY), University of Wisconsin (Eau Claire, Milwaukee). She received her Master of Business Administration, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biology as well as a minor in Psychology. She had many Honors, including a member of National Business Honor Society-Beta Gamma Sigma, Member of Alpha Lambda Delta Honor Society, Member of Outstanding College Students of America Magna Cum Laude graduate, Dean's List and Academic Distinction List.

Over the years, Renee worked for J.I. Case (Racine, East Moline), CNHI (Racine), Corning, Inc (Corning, NY), and Little Fuse (Chicago, IL).

Renee was affectionately called "Tootie" by her father and family. She loved the Lord and spent much time in prayer and reading the Bible. Renee was very loving and generous. She enjoyed spending time with her family and cooking for the holidays. She had passions for music, basket weaving, collecting blue glass and the sheep she called her "flock". She delighted in playing games, especially Trivial Pursuit, and doing crossword puzzles. She was an avid reader and read ten or more books a week. She cheered on the Packers and watched all the major tennis matches.

Renee was preceded in death by her parents Michael W. Rondeau and Judith K. Rondeau (nee Falk), her brother M. Robert Rondeau, her brother-in-law Michael O'Hare, and other aunts and uncles. She is survived by her siblings Victoria O'Hare, Nancy (Mark) Yaron, (Roberta Jo) Rondeau, Richard (Michelle) Rondeau, her nieces and nephews Selina (Jonathan) Griggs, Anna (Randy) Leiker, Katrina (Joshua) Hughes, Jaqueline Ruby, Michael O'Hare, Patrick (Leah) O'Hare, Michael Rondeau, Nathaniel (Cassandra) Rondeau, Curtis Rondeau, Madisyn Yaron, Paityn (Jacob) Kelley and many great nieces and nephews. Her extended family and friends will also miss her.

Renee's family will hold a small service. In compliance with the "safer-at-home", her service will be streamed so all her family and friends will be able to remember and celebrate her life. Renee's funeral will be May 2, 2020 at 11 am at Calvary Memorial Church. To view the Live Stream log on to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, Renee Rondeau page, Services and click Live Stream.

She will be laid to rest at Mound Cemetery following the service.

