Renee Kosch Renee Kosch, 49, Townsend passed away Sunday, March 17th after a fierce and courageous battle with cancer. She graduated from William Horlick High School-Racine in 1987 and attended UW-Eau Claire. Renee was co-owner of Birch Hills Resort & My Bar in Townsend with her partner Dawn Herlache for nearly 12 years and Sheer Lawncare before that. Renee was often sharp-tonged but had a huge heart, always willing to lend a helping hand and help organize fund raisers for local groups and charities. Her hugs were priceless!! She loved Christmas, decorating the bar with her “snow peeps” and spending time with family – especially her niece and nephews. She enjoyed being with friends, vacationing in different places, golfing, boating, fishing, snowmobiling, wood working, and watching football and college basketball. Renee is survived by her life partner Dawn Herlache, brother Steve Kosch, Marge Kosch, niece Maddie (Greyson) Kremer, nephews Zach Kosch, Sam Kosch, and Jesse Kosch (her Godson), and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Pat Kosch and her grandparents. Renee’s family would like to thank the entire staff at Froedtert Hospital and the Clinical Cancer Center, especially the staff and nurses during her stay last fall in 8NT, CMH Menomonee Falls during her chemo, and most recently in 7CFAC. We wish you had the chance to know her when she was healthy. Horizon Hospice for your help during the last week. And to Dr. Thomas, Dr. Gamblin, Yee Lan Wong PA, and Dr. Wiger for doing everything you could. Your care and compassion were beyond compare. A big “Thank You” also goes to numerous friends for everything from taking out the trash to opening your homes and everything in between!! You all rock!! Instead of a funeral, it was Renee’s wish that we have a “Big Party”! A celebration of her life will be held later this spring.



Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 21, 2019

