Reynaldo Ortiz

December 19, 1968 – February 18, 2020

Racine – Reynaldo "Rey" Ortiz, age 51, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

A lifetime resident, Rey was born in Racine on December 19, 1968 to Francisca and Ricardo (nee: Pizana) Ortiz. A graduate of Washington Park High School, Rey always stayed busy with jobs including Ganton, cleaning carpets and went to the Gulf of Mexico to help in the clean-up of the major Deep Horizon oil spill from the BP tanker in 2010. Rey liked to shoot pool, ride his Harley-Davidson motorcycle, was a Dallas Cowboy fanatic, and will be remembered by his loved ones for his big heart, goofy jokes and for his trademark of always being happy.

Surviving are his beloved daughter, Alicia Ortiz; mom, Francisca Ortiz; dad, Ricardo Ortiz Sr.; sister, Rebecca Ortiz; brothers, Ricardo Ortiz Jr., Rolando Ortiz and Rosendo (Dawn) Ortiz; nephew, Ren (Christina) Garcia; nieces, Vanessa (Dominique) Ramos, Jessica Ortiz and Latasha High; great-nieces and nephews, Nevaeh & Ni'ah Dumas; Tatiana Ortiz; Selena & Sonya Cruz; Dasario & Dasani Driver; and Serenity Jones; many other relatives & dear friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

Services celebrating Rey's life, including Native American traditions & customs, will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com