Reynaldo Ortiz
December 19, 1968 – February 18, 2020
Racine – Reynaldo "Rey" Ortiz, age 51, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.
Services celebrating Rey's life, including Native American traditions & customs, will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.
