Reynaldo Ortiz

Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Reynaldo Ortiz

December 19, 1968 – February 18, 2020

Racine – Reynaldo "Rey" Ortiz, age 51, passed away unexpectedly as the result of a heart attack on Tuesday, February 18, 2020.

Services celebrating Rey's life, including Native American traditions & customs, will be held on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at 5:00 pm in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Wednesday from 3:00 – 5:00 pm.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

  262-552-9000 

www.draeger-langendorf.com 
Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 26, 2020
