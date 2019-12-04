Ricardo "Richard" B. Barrientez

January 3, 1945 – November 29, 2019

RACINE - Ricardo Bustos Barrientez, 74, died Friday, November 29, 2019 surrounded by his precious family at Ascension All Saints Hospital in Racine.

Born January 3, 1945 in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of Gilberto and Teofila (nee: Bustos) Barrientez. On September 18, 1964, he married the love of his life, Nancy Diaz, in San Antonio, Texas. They met while working at Christie's Restaurant. Ricardo moved his family to Racine in 1969 from San Antonio, Texas.

Ricardo worked at Young Radiator for over 20 years. He treasured being surrounded by his family especially at family gatherings. He loved coaching his children in softball for many years; enjoyed bowling, camping, spending time at Helen and Adam's cottage up north drinking coffee on the back porch; and looking for alligators at David's condo in Florida. A self-taught musician, he played the guitar, accordion and other instruments. He was a lead singer in many bands throughout his life. He enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs and Dallas Cowboys. Ricardo was a member of St. Joseph Parish.

Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Nancy Barrientez; five daughters, Mary Helen Barrientez (Adam Garcia), Janie (Rick) Koke, Mona (Cory) Pirkl, Debbie (Jerry) Bodven and Sylvia (Andy) Schmidtmann; one son, David (Lisa) Barrientez; adopted daughter, Anita Cordova, all of Racine; two sisters, Ernestina Montoya, Elida Barrea of San Antonio; four brothers, Ramon (Yolanda), Gilberto Jr. (Josie) and Rudy (Janie) of Racine, WI and Lorenzo (Mercedes) Barrientez of San Antonio; sister-in-law, Elida P. Barrientez of San Antonio; grandchildren, Richie (Anna) Barrientez Pittsley, Ethan (Erin) Koke, Natalie Koke, Antonio (Ashley) Barrientez, Andrew (Emma) Navarro, Alex Bodven; Drew, Owenn, Logan, Jack and Gabby Schmidtmann; Kevin and Kurt Larsen, Eric and Matt Barrientez; Joel Cordova and Jessica Dame; great-grandchildren, Alanna, Nevaeh, Kennedy, Sebastian and Angel. In addition to his parents, Ricardo was preceded in death by his son, Ricardo Barrientez, Jr.; brother, Cervando Barrientez Sr.; and many other relatives.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1533 Erie Street, with Rev. Sean Granger officiating. Interment will take place in Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. A memorial luncheon will follow. Visitation will be in St. Joseph Church on Friday from 5:00 – 7:30 PM (Rosary recited at 7:30 pm) and on Saturday from 9:00-10:00 am.

A heartfelt thanks to Ascension All Saints and AZH Vascular Center for the compassionate care and support given in Ricardo's time of need. May God bless all of you!

