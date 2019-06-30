Richard A. Nondahl

October 18, 1952 - June 6, 2019

RACINE - Richard A. Nondahl, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

He was born as the second son to Arthur C. and Evelyn E. (Nee: Giegel) Nondahl on October 18, 1952 in Monroe, Wisconsin.

Rich grew up in Monroe, WI and graduated from Monroe High School in 1971. He then attended and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater with a BBA in Accounting. He later became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA).

Rich was employed by J.I. Case Company, later CNH, as NA Treasury Manager with CNH Industrial, retiring in June, 2014, after 34 years of service. Rich was a member of The Racine Theatre Guild, being recognized with a 35 year service award in 2014. He was also a member of The Racine Art Guild and Triple L Card Club of Milwaukee. Rich enjoyed his years attending the Animal Crackers concerts at the Racine Zoo and Sixth Street Theatre productions. In addition to traveling for work-related trips, Rich enjoyed his years abroad in Europe, Mexico, Caribbean and Hawaii cruises, along with New York City as a favorite destination.

Richard is survived by his brothers Tom (Mary) Nondahl of Milwaukee, Dave (Sue) Nondahl of Madison, nieces: Tiffany and Kathy, nephews: Eric and Michael, many cousins, aunts and uncles. Rich leaves behind many friends in Racine, Milwaukee, and around the country and special friends Jan and Shirley. Rich is further survived by his beloved collie, Nick and his life partner George F. Mangold.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Racine Theatre Guild in Rich's memory. Relatives and friends may meet with family Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 pm at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine.

