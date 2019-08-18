Richard A. Nondahl
October 18, 1952 - June 6, 2019
RACINE - Richard A. Nondahl, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, June 6, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Racine Theatre Guild in Rich's memory. Relatives and friends may meet with family Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 pm at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine.
MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME
803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Please send condolences to
www.meredithfuneralhome.com