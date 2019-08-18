Richard A. Nondahl (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences. May God strengthen and comfort you..."
    - D. M.
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard A. Nondahl

October 18, 1952 - June 6, 2019

RACINE - Richard A. Nondahl, age 66, passed away at Ascension All Saints Hospital on Thursday, June 6, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Racine Theatre Guild in Rich's memory. Relatives and friends may meet with family Saturday, August 24, 2019 from 3:00 pm until time of Memorial Service at 4:00 pm at Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home in Racine.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.