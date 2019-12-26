Richard A. "Bird" Sparrow

March 30, 1958 - December 21, 2019

Richard A. "Bird" Sparrow, age 61, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his home.

A celebration of life will be from 10:00 a.m until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at the Grand Marsh Community Center in Grand Marsh, Wisconsin.

Bird was born March 30, 1958, to Newport and Dorothy (Ernst) Sparrow. He grew up in Franksville, Wisconsin later moving to Adams County. Bird married Deanna A. Zimmerman on June 29, 2001 in Friendship. He worked at Allied- his "first home" for 21 years.

Bird enjoyed snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, watching t.v., visiting friends, helping anyone out when he could, and especially spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved to make people laugh.

Bird was preceded in death by his father, Newport (Jane) Sparrow; mother, Dorothy; nephew, Matthew Wirtz, and brother, Larry.

Survivors: Wife: Deanna Sparrow, Sons: Jason (Janie) Herner, Brad Herner, Doug Snowtala, Chad (Jinelle) Sparrow, Raymond Sparrow and Josh (Melody) Zimmerman. Daughters: Crystal (Jeremy) Dodge, Jennifer (Shawn) Sparrow, Chelsey Zimmerman, Lisa (Brian) Phillips and Julia Miller. 22 grandchildren & 3 great-grandchildren. Sisters: Georgia (Richard) Horner; Janet (William) Langenfeld; Linda (Thomas) Wirtz, and Karen Casey. First wife: Edith Maki. Further survived by many relatives and friends.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.