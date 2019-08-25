Richard & Margory Brown

Richard J.C. and Margory B. Brown, both 85, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019. Dick was born in Madison, WI, to Earl and Winifred Brown. He earned his bachelor's and medical degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison, served in the Air Force, and practiced medicine primarily in New Mexico and Wisconsin.

Marge was born in Delhi, NY, to Robert and Mary Haviland. She earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from Syracuse University, and practiced nursing primarily in New Mexico and Wisconsin.

Dick and Marge married 44 years ago, and raised nine children in their extended family. They moved in retirement to Tucson, AZ. Both were active in their Unitarian Universalist Church communities in Racine, WI; Albuquerque, NM; and Tucson, AZ, and especially loved singing in their church choirs. Both loved animals, especially dogs and horses, nature, hiking and canoeing, reading, and spending time with family and friends.

Dick and Marge are survived by a large and loving family, including their seven children Lynne (Harry), Patrick (Karen), Matthew (Shannon), Daniel (June), Jonathan (Lisa), Nathanael (Anne), and Mahli (Adrian); 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Dick's two sisters; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. They were preceded in death by two of their children, Laurel (Jon), and RJ, and by Marge's brother.

Memorial services will be held on September 14, 2019, at 10am at Olympia Brown UU Church in Racine, WI, and on October 5, 2019, in Tucson, AZ. Memorial contributions may be made in their memory to the Arizona-Senora Desert Museum's EarthCamp program.