Richard Berval "Dick" Hart Sr. (1939 - 2020)
Obituary
Richard "Dick" Berval Hart, Sr.

November 17, 1938 – April 20, 2020

RACINE – Richard "Dick" Berval Hart, Sr., 81, passed away in Racine at Naturally Nurtured Group Home on April 20, 2020.

Per Dick's wishes, he was cremated and will be spread in the north woods. For full obituary details and to share online condolences, please visit www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com. Memorials may be directed to the Wisconsin Endangered Resources Fund, https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/EndangeredResources/DonateOnline.asp.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 26, 2020
