Richard "Harv" Brian Vogelman

March 9, 1946 - June 8, 2019

RACINE – Richard "Harv" Brian Vogelman, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 8, 2019.

Harv was born in Racine to the late Harold and Opal (nee Krogh) Vogelman on March 9, 1946. He was united in marriage to Janet Capozza (nee: Klapproth) on March 1, 1989, in Somers, WI.

Harv graduated from Washington Park High School in 1964. He then went on to earn several vocational diplomas from Gateway. Harv worked as a metallurgist for Webster Electric-Danfoss from 1970-2001. One of his biggest passions was refurbishing and painting cars. Harv was an avid collector of scale model tractors, antique radios and antique speakers. Some of his other hobbies included fishing and discussing world history as well as political science. Harv loved family gatherings on the back deck, which many people refer to as "Boomtown". He always enjoyed annual family vacations at Shawano Lake. Harv loved to grill, his specialty was "Monster Meat". Until his last words, his sarcasm prevailed. Above all, Harv loved his family and he will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Harv's memory is his wife, Janet Vogelman; his daughter, Wendie (Fiance: Larry Cark) Vogelman; his sons: Jonathan (Michele) Vogelman, Ben Vogelman, Charles Vogelman, Harold (Fiance: Cassandra Escobar) Vogelman, and Dom Capozza; his grandchildren: Saundra, Shauna, James, Megan, Mitchell, Aric, Danielle, Conner, Terra, Chelsea (Mitchell), and Kileen (Fiance: Adam); his great-grandchildren: Cameron, Iyonna, Terriyah, Jaleah, Jordynn, Na'vierre, Ja'siyah, Jayce, Raelynn, Owen, and one great-granddaughter on the way; his siblings: Harold "Mork" (Gloria) Vogelman, Jacqueline "Sis" (Joe) Schuster, Barbara "Babs" Fink, and Maryanne "Aggie" (Charles) Perce; as well as many other nieces, nephews , relatives, and friends.

Harv is preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, Donald "Teedo" and Claire Vogelman; his brother-in-law, Thomas Fink; his daughter, Lynda Capozza; and his niece, Kristine "Luddie" Vogelman.

Family and friends are invited to a time of visitation at the Wilson Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10 am until 12 pm. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the medical staff at Ascension All Saints for their care for Harv.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI 53405

262-634-3361