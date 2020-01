Richard C. Gunderson

RACINE - Richard C. Gunderson, age 84, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at his residence. Visitation will be held at Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 322 Ohio St, Saturday, January 25, 2020, 12:30 pm – 2 p.m followed by funeral service at 2:00 p.m.

Please see Friday's paper for a complete obituary.

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com