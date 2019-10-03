Richard C. Hoernel

April 4, 1941 - September 28, 2019

Richard C. Hoernel, 78 of Viola passed away Saturday September 28th, 2019 in his home with his loving and devoted wife of 44 years Janet right by his side. Richard also commonly known as Dick was born in Racine, Wisconsin April 4, 1941 to Chester M. Wood and Jeanette S Adamski. Dick graduated St. Catherine's High School in 1959 and shortly after high school he took a full-time job at American Motors in Kenosha, WI. In 1965 Dick was drafted to the Army and served in Vietnam in the 1st Infantry Division. Dick was honorably discharged in 1967. Upon his return he became employed at Twin Disc where he worked for 37 years and retired in 2003. Richard was very active in the community and loved helping those in need which included being a hunter safety instructor for 10 years.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Alice.

He is survived by his wife Janet; His daughters Susan and Mary her husband Christopher; Grandkids, Clayton and Anatasia her Husband Aaron; His Great Grand Kids, Tristan, Ahnah, Ariyah and Abriella and many friends and family.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Church of the Nazarene, 360 S. Central Ave,. Richland Center, with Military Rites being provided by the Local Military Memorial Honor Unit. Visitation will be held at the Church of the Nazarene on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 12:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements. prattfuneralservice.com