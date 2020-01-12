Richard "Dick" C. Joyce

December 17, 1930 - January 5, 2020

Richard "Dick" C. Joyce, 89, of Burlington, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at home after a short journey with Aurora Hospice Care. Dick will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Dick was born in Huron, Wisconsin on December 17, 1930 to James and Helen (nee Hoehn) Joyce. He joined the Marines and served from 1951 until 1953 during the Korean War. On August 19, 1967 he was united in marriage to Alice C. Kiekenbush and was a lifelong resident of Burlington.

Dick worked as an over the road truck driver for Quality Carriers from October 1954 until his retirement in December 1991. He was a member of St. Mary Parish and served on the cemetery staff for 5 years, a member of VFW Post 0079 for 36 years and a member of Teamsters Local 43 for 37 years.

After retirement, Dick and Alice enjoyed many trips in their motor home, spending several winters in Arizona and Nevada. They also took numerous trips to Northern Wisconsin to check the fall colors, especially in the St. Germaine area. Being a member of the Retread Motorcycle Club, many trips were enjoyed on their full-dressed Harley Davidson.

Dick is survived by his wife, Alice; children, Karen Petersen and Becky Jo Taylor; grandchild, Jacob Taylor; step-grandchildren, Kelly Wishau, Mark Petersen and Nicole Petersen; sisters, Catherine Rada of Chippewa Falls, Jeanette Kuechenmeister of West Allis and Rita Dexter of Burlington; brothers, Denis Joyce of Medora, North Dakota and Jerome Joyce of Madison; brother-in-law, Richard Kiekenbush; sister-in-law, Janet Bonner; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James, Robert, Thomas and Terrance Joyce; sisters, Eileen Macedo, Virginia Nielsen and Patricia Faschingbauer; sons-in-law, Henry Taylor Jr. and Robert Petersen; and grandson, Justin Taylor.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home, especially Amy, Janice and Sherri, Aurora Hospice Care and Father Jim Volkert for their care and concern during this time.

A Mass for Dick will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 at 11:30AM at St. Mary Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Jim Volkert officiating. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 16 from 4 until 7PM at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home and again on Friday, January 17 from 10 until 11AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow mass on Friday at St. Mary Cemetery.

