Richard C. Rooney

May 12, 1927 - July 5, 2019

Richard C. Rooney of Columbia, MO passed away on July 5, 2019. He was 92 years old.

Mr. Rooney was born in Racine on May 12, 1927 to Cornelius and Mabel Rooney. He was married to Avis Mae Dunham of Milwaukee on February 4, 1950. He spent his entire working career with the Western Publishing Company, first in Racine, and then in Hannibal, Missouri and finally in St. Louis, Missouri. He was an avid sailor and treasured his time sailing on Lake Michigan and later on Lake St. Louis.

He is survived by Avis, his wife of 69 years and by 3 sons and 1 daughter: Tim (Karin) Rooney of Columbia; Tom (Mary) Rooney of Ottawa, Illinois; Colleen (Mark) Richmond of Frisco, Colorado; and Dan (Debbie) Rooney of Springfield, Missouri. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and 1 brother, Jim (Nancy) Rooney of Racine.

A private service has already been held.